Man dead, suspect injured after shooting near Brookline Drive

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man is dead and another man was arrested after a shooting on the city’s northeast side on Saturday night, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

At 9 p.m. Saturday, IMPD officers working in the area of the 6500 block of Allisonville Road responded to gunshots they had heard while patrolling the area. Multiple calls to 911 informed officers to area residents also hearing the gunshots and a possible location within the 6300 block of Brookline Drive. That is a residential area on the city’s northeast side. After arriving to the location, officers located a female individual who stated that an individual known to her had been shot, but she had no knowledge of that individual’s whereabouts.

Officers searched the area and located the adult male victim in a nearby wooded area. The man appeared to have gunshot wound injuries and was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

Investigators identified Andreus King as the suspect. Later in the evening, officers responded to Community North Hospital on a report of a walk-in person shot. Officers located the person at the hospital and identified the person as King. After consultation with the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office, IMPD’s aggravated assault detectives arrested King for attempted murder.

Hours after officers arrested King, the victim that officers found in the wooded area died from his wounds in the hospital.

Detectives located multiple firearms during their investigation. The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will make the final charging decisions.

Investigators ask that anyone with information about this incident call IMPD Detective Larry Craciunoiu at 317-327-3475 or e-mail the detective at Larry.Craciunoiu@indy.gov.