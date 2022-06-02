Crime Watch 8

Man dies, 2 others hurt after shooting at apartments on southeast side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man died and two other men were injured in a shooting Wednesday night at apartments on the city’s southeast side, police say.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department received multiple 911 calls about the shooting shortly after 7:50 p.m. Wednesday in the 5100 block of Emerson Village Lane. That’s in Emerson Village Apartments, which is northeast of the intersection of Shelbyville Road and Emerson Avenue.

Officer William Young, an IMPD spokesman, said dispatchers could hear some sort of disturbance in the background of the 911 calls.

One man walked into Community Hospital South, where he died, police say.

Another man walked into Franciscan St. Francis Health hospital. That person was said to be in serious condition.

Another person was found at the crime scene with gunshot injuries. That person was said to be awake and breathing.

Young about 10 p.m. Wednesday described the crime scene as “very, very active” as investigators tried to piece together what happened. Police have no suspect in custody, but believe no continuing threat exists in the area. He noted that the area is usually a relatively quiet one that’s heavily traveled.

Investigators were not immediately sure whether the shooting happened inside an apartment or outside the buildings.

No additional information was immediately available about the shooting. The Marion County Coroner’s Office will determine the cause of death of the man and confirm his identification.

Young urged anyone with information to call the IMPD homicide office at 317-237-3475 or contact Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana.