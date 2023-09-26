Man dies after 3 officers fire guns at 40th Street, Keystone Avenue

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An armed man that police were pursuing died Tuesday afternoon after two Indianapolis police officers and an Indiana State Police trooper fired their guns, said Sgt. John Perrine with state police.

The man was not immediately identified publicly. Perrine said the man had been stopped and, while he exited a vehicle with a firearm, the three police officers fired.

No officers were injured, Perrine had said earlier on social media.

Indianapolis medics were sent at 4:40 p.m. Tuesday to an “EMS incident” at East 40th Street and North Keystone Avenue, according to the computer-aided dispatch system. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department had been sent a few minutes earlier for an investigation at the same location.

The officers were part of a gun crime task force, Perrine said. He said he shared what he could so far during a news conference from the scene about 5:45 p.m. Tuesday.

Keystone Avenue has been closed from 38th Street to East Fall Creek Parkway North Drive, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said on social media.

Before Tuesday, IMPD data shows the agency has been involved in nine police shootings in 2023. Five people died in the nine shootings. Five of the nine police shootings have happened since Aug. 3.