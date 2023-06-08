Man dies after being found beaten near Crown Hill Cemetary

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police say they are investigating the death of a 61-year-old man who was found severely beaten last week near Crown Hill Cemetary on the near north side.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to a report of a person battered in the 3200 block of North Capitol Avenue at 4:30 p.m. on June 1. Officers found a man, who was later identified as Jeffery Davis, with injuries consistent with trauma, a release said Thursday.

Medics transported Davis to an area hospital in critical condition and would later die from his injuries.

IMPD did not provide details on a possible suspect or how Davis received his injuries.

Police say that autopsy results were not completed as of Thursday morning and a formal homicide determination is pending.