Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Man dies after being found beaten near Crown Hill Cemetary

(WISH Photo, File)
by: Daja Stowe
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police say they are investigating the death of a 61-year-old man who was found severely beaten last week near Crown Hill Cemetary on the near north side.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to a report of a person battered in the 3200 block of North Capitol Avenue at 4:30 p.m. on June 1. Officers found a man, who was later identified as Jeffery Davis, with injuries consistent with trauma, a release said Thursday.

Medics transported Davis to an area hospital in critical condition and would later die from his injuries.

IMPD did not provide details on a possible suspect or how Davis received his injuries.

Police say that autopsy results were not completed as of Thursday morning and a formal homicide determination is pending.

Crime resources

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Google transitioning to new analytics...
Digital Download /
Indianapolis Zoo closed Friday for...
Local News /
U.S. Supreme Court preserves nursing...
News /
Supreme Court orders voting maps...
National News /
Biden to appoint coordinator to...
National News /
DOJ charges ‘Bob’s Burgers’, ‘Arrested...
National News /
Indianapolis man pleads guilty to...
Crime Watch 8 /
Summer camp designed for autistic...
Local News /