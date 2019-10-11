INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police are investigating after finding an injured man who later died.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called to the 1000 block of South White River Parkway just before 3 a.m. on Wednesday. Officers discovered an injured man with an “undisclosed trauma to his body,” according to IMPD.

The next day, the man died.

News 8 has reached out to the Marion County Coroner’s Office for the man’s name, cause of death and manner of death.

If you have information on this case, please call IMPD’s Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS (8477).