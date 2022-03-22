Crime Watch 8

Man dies after being found on ground with gunshot wound on east side

by: Josh Doering
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man died after being found on the ground with a gunshot wound on the east side late Monday night.

Officers responded to a report of a person shot in the 3600 block of Arthington Boulevard around 11:30 p.m., according to police. That is near the intersection of East 38th Street and Emerson Avenue.

The man was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police say neighbors did not report hearing any shots fired or seeing anything strange in the area.

No additional information about the victim or the circumstances surrounding the shooting was provided.

© 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Applications for renamed Elevation Grant Program open April 1; initiative aimed at reducing violent crime

Crime Watch 8 /

Soaking wet Tuesday

News /

Woman killed, man injured in 2-vehicle crash on northwest side

Local /

Check the Storm Track 8 radar

Weather /


 
Copyright 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.