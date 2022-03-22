Crime Watch 8

Man dies after being found on ground with gunshot wound on east side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man died after being found on the ground with a gunshot wound on the east side late Monday night.

Officers responded to a report of a person shot in the 3600 block of Arthington Boulevard around 11:30 p.m., according to police. That is near the intersection of East 38th Street and Emerson Avenue.

The man was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police say neighbors did not report hearing any shots fired or seeing anything strange in the area.

No additional information about the victim or the circumstances surrounding the shooting was provided.