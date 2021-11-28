Crime Watch 8

Man dies after being found unresponsive, 26-year-old man charged with his murder

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A 26-year-old man has been charged with the murder of a man found unresponsive early Sunday morning, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said.

IMPD says Peter Shales was taken into custody without further incident.

Officers were called to the 4700 block of Stoughton Court on a report of a family disturbance with an unconscious person just after 1 a.m. That is near the intersection of West 46th Street and Dandy Trail just south of Eagle Creek Park.

The male victim was suffering from trauma and pronounced dead, according to police.

A final charging decision will be made by the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office.

Anyone with information about the incident should contact detective Larry Craciunoiu by calling the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or sending an email to Larry.Craciunoiu@indy.gov.