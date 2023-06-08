Man dies after being found with trauma near Crown Hill Cemetery

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police say they are investigating the death of a 61-year-old man found last week near Crown Hill Cemetery on the near north side.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded at 4:30 p.m. June 1 to a report of a person battered in the 3200 block of North Capitol Avenue. Officers found a man, who was later identified as Jeffery Davis, with injuries consistent with trauma, a release said Thursday.

Medics transported Davis in critical condition to an area hospital where he later died from his injuries.

IMPD did not provide details on a possible suspect or how Davis received his injuries.

Police say that autopsy results were not completed as of Thursday morning and a formal homicide determination is pending.

This story and headline were updated to correct the spelling of “cemetery.”