Man dies after being shot by officers in Jeffersonville

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A man who was listed as critical from Thursday night’s shooting involving Jeffersonville officers has died, Indiana State Police say.

At around 7 p.m. on Thursday, Jeffersonville Police Department officers were dispatched to the Eastlawn Apartments at East 8th Street and Nachand Lane after receiving a report of a man with possible mental health issues walking around the parking lot while carrying a handgun.

Police made contact with Robert William Atkins, 44, who was rushed to University Hospital in Louisville after he shot a gun in the air and then pointed it toward officers, ISP says.

Atkins was initially listed in critical condition but died from his injuries Sunday afternoon.

More information will be released as it becomes available.