Man dies after being shot on near-northeast side in June

by: Jacey Crawford
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The victim of a shooting last month on the near-northeast side of Indianapolis has died, according to the Marion County Coroner’s Office.

On June 4, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to reports of a person shot in the 3100 block of Brouse Avenue. Upon arrival, officers found Eric Buchanan, 41, suffering from injuries consistent with a gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment, authorities say.

Buchanan passed away on Sunday, more than a month after the shooting occurred.

The investigation is ongoing. No information regarding a possible suspect has been released.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 (TIPS).

