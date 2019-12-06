Man dies after being stabbed multiple times on city’s northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man has died after being stabbed on the city’s northeast side.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to the 4000 block of Stratford Court just before 9 a.m. on reports of a person stabbed.

When officers arrived they found a man who had suffered multiple stab wounds.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition where he later died from his injuries.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released. Information about a possible suspect was not immediately available.

If you have any information about the incident, you are asked to call the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS.