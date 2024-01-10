Search
Man dies after found in tent with gunshot wound

A police car of the Bloomington, Indiana, Police Department. (Provided Photo via Facebook)
by: Gregg Montgomery
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — A 52-year-old man died after being found shot Tuesday afternoon in a wooded area near a homeless shelter, Bloomington police say.

Bloomington Police Department was called to reports of shots fired about 1:45 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of South Westplex Avenue. That’s west of I-69 off West Third Street near the Wheeler Mission.

The man was found inside a tent with a gunshot wound.

Investigators, who were searching for a suspect, think the shooter and the man who died know each other. No arrest had been made as of early Tuesday night.

