Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Man dies after found shot at apartments near 42nd, Shadeland Avenue

Man dies in shooting at apartments on Faris Avenue

by: Gregg Montgomery
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man died after he was found shot Monday night at apartments on the city’s northeast side, Indianapolis police say.

Medics and Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called to a report of a person shot just after 8:45 p.m. Monday in the 6800 block of Faris Avenue. That’s in the Lawrence Landing apartments of East 42nd Street and Shadeland Avenue.

Initially, IMPD had reported the man was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Detectives were looking for witnesses.

No additional information was immediately available Monday night.

Crime resources

Crime Map
Use Search Bars Above To Search Crime Data

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Proposal would create Indianapolis registry...
Political News /
Vision Zero plan aims to...
Political News /
Cyberattack impacts Monroe County government
Local News /
I-465 NB to close for...
I-Team 8 /
Chemical used in farming found...
I-Team 8 /
Carmel clinic uses healing power...
Health Spotlight /
Pacers president Kevin Pritchard on...
Indiana Pacers /
Ben Davis alum waves green...
News /