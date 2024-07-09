Man dies after found shot at apartments near 42nd, Shadeland Avenue
Man dies in shooting at apartments on Faris Avenue
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man died after he was found shot Monday night at apartments on the city’s northeast side, Indianapolis police say.
Medics and Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called to a report of a person shot just after 8:45 p.m. Monday in the 6800 block of Faris Avenue. That’s in the Lawrence Landing apartments of East 42nd Street and Shadeland Avenue.
Initially, IMPD had reported the man was taken to a hospital in critical condition.
Detectives were looking for witnesses.
No additional information was immediately available Monday night.
Crime resources
- Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana: 317-262-8477
- P3tips app | Apple devices | Google Play
Use Search Bars Above To Search Crime Data
News at your fingertips! Stay informed with Indiana, Local, and National News straight to your inbox.