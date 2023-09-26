Man dies after he and 3 officers fired guns at 40th Street, Keystone Avenue

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An armed man that police were pursuing died Tuesday afternoon after he, two Indianapolis police officers and an Indiana State Police trooper fired their guns, Sgt. John Perrine with state police said.

The man was not immediately identified publicly.

No officers were injured, Perrine said.

Indianapolis medics were sent at 4:40 p.m. Tuesday to an “EMS incident” at East 40th Street and North Keystone Avenue, according to the computer-aided dispatch system. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department had been sent a few minutes earlier for an investigation at the same location.

In a second news conference from the scene around 6:30 p.m., Perrine said the man was a passenger in a vehicle stopped at East 40th Street and North Keystone Avenue. A female was driving the vehicle. The Indiana Crime Guns Task Force had been following the man as a suspect who had a “violence, serious felony warrant,” although no details were provided.

As police surrounded the vehicle, the female driver exited safely, but the man remained in the vehicle, Perrine said. She was taken into custody but was not immediately charged with any crime.

Perrine said when the man eventually left the vehicle, he and the three police officers fired their weapons. The man’s handgun ended up on the ground next to him.

At the same news conference, IMPD Assistant Chief Chris Bailey said investigators had no idea yet how many shots were fired.

Bailey also said IMPD had planned to catch up with the man at a home but switched their plans when he left with the woman in the vehicle. The assistant chief said the public will have to wait on the police investigation to be completed to learn more about “the why” for making the decision to pursue the man.

Police officers were wearing bodycams. In addition, Bailey said, a drone was capturing video of the officers as they pursued the man.

Indiana State Police is the investigating agency, Bailey said. The officers involved from both agencies will be put onto administrative leave during the investigation.

Keystone Avenue was closed from 38th Street to East Fall Creek Parkway North Drive for the investigation.

Before Tuesday, IMPD data shows the agency has been involved in nine police shootings in 2023. Five people died in the nine shootings. Five of the nine police shootings have happened since Aug. 3.