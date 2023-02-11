Crime Watch 8

Man dies after hit-and-run on Indy’s near north side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man is dead after a hit-and-run Saturday evening on the city’s near north side, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says.

At 4:14 p.m. Saturday, IMPD was dispatched to a report of a pedestrian struck at 1600 N. Capitol and located a man just east of the intersection. The hit-and-run happened next to the construction for the new Indiana Health Methodist Hospital.

Police say that a vehicle was traveling westbound on West 16th Street, went over a curb and struck the man. The vehicle fled the scene.

Medics arrived and pronounced the man dead at the scene.

The name of the man has not been released and police have not identified any possible suspects.

No further information was immediately provided.