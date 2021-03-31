Crime Watch 8

Man dies after shooting in residential area on city’s west side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man died after a Wednesday afternoon shooting in a residential area on the city’s west side, police said.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was sent to a report of shots fired about 2:35 p.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of North Goodlet Avenue. That’s a few blocks southeast of the intersection of West 10th Street and North Tibbs Avenue.

IMPD initially reported the man was in critical condition, but about two hours after the shooting said he had died.

Officers initially detained multiple people, who were questioned and later released.

Police have not given any details on a suspect. The Marion County Coroner’s Office will release the man’s name once next-of-kin are notified.

Anyone with information is asked to call the IMPD homicide office at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.