Crime Watch 8

Man dies after shooting in residential area on west side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man has died after a shooting Friday afternoon in a residential area on the city’s west side, police say.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was sent shortly after 5:20 p.m. Friday to a report of a person shot in the 3300 block of West St. Clair Street. That off North Tibbs Avenue along railroad tracks just south of West 10th Street.

The man who’d been shot was found outdoors, IMPD Officer William Young said Friday night.

IMPD had reported about 5:30 p.m. Friday said the person was in critical condition, but in an update about 6:15 p.m. Friday said the person had died. Young later said the man died upon arrival at a hospital.

No suspect was in custody, and police did not share any information about a possible suspect.

Police did not believe a threat exists to people in the area.

Anyone with information was asked to call IMPD at 317-327-3475.