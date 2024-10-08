Man dies after shooting in Speedway

Search
Man dies after shooting reported in Speedway

by: Ashley Fowler
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A death investigation was underway in Speedway after a fatal Tuesday morning shooting, police said.

Speedway Police Department officers responded just after 3 a.m. to a home on West 10th Street near Lynhurst Drive and found a man who had been shot, officers at the scene told News 8.

The man was taken to Eskenazi Health, where he was pronounced dead.

Speedway police say the man’s family reported the shooting.

The man’s name has not been released and police are still working to determine what happened.

