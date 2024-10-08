Man dies after shooting in Speedway
Man dies after shooting reported in Speedway
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A death investigation was underway in Speedway after a fatal Tuesday morning shooting, police said.
Speedway Police Department officers responded just after 3 a.m. to a home on West 10th Street near Lynhurst Drive and found a man who had been shot, officers at the scene told News 8.
The man was taken to Eskenazi Health, where he was pronounced dead.
Speedway police say the man’s family reported the shooting.
The man’s name has not been released and police are still working to determine what happened.
Use Search Bars Above To Search Crime Data
News at your fingertips! Stay informed with Indiana, Local, and National News straight to your inbox.