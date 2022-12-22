Crime Watch 8

Man dies after shooting on Indy’s west side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man was found shot and killed on the city’s west side Thursday afternoon, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says.

IMPD responded to reports of a person shot at 2:17 p.m., in the 600 block of Waterview Dr. That is located at Westlake Apartments.

Police located a man with injuries that consist of gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.

No further information has been provided at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact Detective Dustin Keedy at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327.-3475 or e-mail him at Dustin.Keedy@Indy.gov.