Crime Watch 8

Man dies after shooting outside pizzeria on east side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man is dead Friday night after a shooting in the parking lot of a pizzeria on the city’s east side, police said.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was sent shortly after 10:10 p.m. Friday to 8955 E. 38th St., a Papa John’s Pizza restaurant. That’s on North Post Road.

The victim was initially listed in critical condition but later died, IMPD said.

IMPD is speaking to “a person of interest” at the crime scene.