Man dies after stabbing at apartments in Lawrence

LAWRENCE, Ind. (WISH) — One man died and another was being questioned by police on Saturday after a stabbing at a Lawrence apartment complex.

Lawrence police responded around 9:30 p.m. to a report of a stabbing at the Grande Reserve at Geist Apartments near Fox Road and Oaklandon.

According to Lawrence police, at a gathering of a few people, an argument escalated and one person stabbed another in the chest. The victim, a 42-year-old man, was taken to St. Vincent Hospital where he later died.

The suspect, an adult male, stayed at the scene and on Saturday night was being interviewed by detectives.

Police believe the suspect and the victim knew each other and the incident was isolated, presenting no danger to the public.

The circumstances of the stabbing are under investigation.