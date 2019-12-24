Male dies after stabbing at gas station near downtown

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department and medical crews were called to a person stabbed just after 12:20 p.m. Dec. 24, 2019, at a Marathon gas station, 1435 E. Washington St., Indianapolis. (WISH Photo/Alex Hadley)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A male is dead after being stabbed at a near-downtown gas station along East Washington Street.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department and medical crews were called to a person stabbed just after 12:20 p.m. Tuesday at 1435 E. Washington St. That’s the address for a Marathon gas station between I-70 and South State Avenue.

IMPD said in an email that the male was taken to a hospital in critical condition and later died from his injuries.

Any information about what led to the stabbing or a potential suspect was immediately available from police.

