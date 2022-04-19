Crime Watch 8

Man dies after walking into hospital with gunshot wound

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police say a man has died a day after walking into a hospital with a gunshot wound.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says officers were called to the 2700 block of State Street around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday for a report of shots fired. However, officers did not find anything when they arrived.

A man later walked into a nearby hospital with a gunshot wound. Police discovered he was shot at the State Street location. IMPD says he died on Monday.

On Tuesday morning, the Marion County Coroner’s Office identified the man as 24-year-old Jujuan Finch Jr.

No suspect information has been released.

If you know anything about this case, contact IMPD at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS (8477). Tips can be made anonymously.