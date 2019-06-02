Man dies after west side shooting

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) -- A man has died after a shooting Saturday night, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said.

The shooting happened in the 500 block of North Traub Avenue just before 11 p.m. Saturday.

Police said they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to a nearby hospital where he later died.

Authorities have not released any suspect information. The victim of the shooting has not yet been identified.

Police are urging anyone with information to call the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.