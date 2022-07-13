Crime Watch 8

Man dies, another injured in shooting in residential area on east side

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was sent to a report of a person shot about 4:55 p.m. July 13, 2022, in the 1900 block of Wallace Avenue. (WISH Photo/Kyle Fisher)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man died and another man was injured in a Wednesday afternoon shooting on the city’s east side, police say.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was sent to a report of a person shot about 4:55 p.m. Wednesday in the 1900 block of Wallace Avenue. That’s a residential area southwest of the intersection of East 21st Street and Emerson Avenue.

Officers arrived to find the deceased man outside a small building with apartments or condominiums. The Marion County Coroner’s Office will determine the man’s cause of death and his identity.

Officer William Young of the IMPD public affairs division said Wednesday night that the injured man was at a hospital in serious condition.

The ages of the men were not immediately available.

Young urged people who were in the area to come forward to police with any information.

No suspect was in custody Wednesday night, Young said. A heavy police presence remained in the area after 6 p.m. Wednesday.

“It’s certainly disturbing when we come across a scene of this nature,” Young said, noting that family members of the men shot were arriving at the crime scene.