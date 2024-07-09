Man dies at hospital after being shot at southside apartments on Portage Avenue

Police at the scene of a shooting on Indianapolis' south side on July 8, 2024. (WISH Photo/Kevin Stinson)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man died at a hospital Tuesday after he was found shot and critically injured at an apartment complex on Indianapolis’ south side.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office identified the man as 26-year-old Aaron McClinton. His death was ruled a homicide.

A release from the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says officers were dispatched to the 7700 block of Portage Avenue around 9 a.m. on a report that someone was shot. That street is in the Bradford Lake apartments near East Stop 10 Road and Madison Avenue.

When they arrived, they found the man suffering a gunshot wound. Medics rushed him to a hospital, where he died shortly after.

IMPD says officers determined the person suspected of the shooting, and after discussion with the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office, the person was released.

Anyone with information on the shooting was asked to contact Det. Lottie Patrick at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or by email at Lottie.Patrick@indy.gov.