Crime Watch 8

Man dies at hospital after report of shots in residential area on northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man died Friday night at a hospital after authorities found him in a residential area where shots had been reported, Indianapolis police say.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department and medical crews were called shortly before 7:10 p.m. Friday to the 8800 block of Montery Court. That’s southwest of the intersection of East 42nd Street and North Post Road on the city’s northeast side.

IMPD Capt. Don Weilhammer says the man was taken to IU Health Methodist Hospital in “very critical condition,” but he died shortly after arrival at the hospital. Am earlier media notification from IMPD just minutes after the initial call had said the man was in serious condition.

Weilhammer did not have any details about the man shot, a possible suspect, or whether the area is safe.

Anyone with information can call the IMPD homicide office at 317-327-3475 or contact Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana.