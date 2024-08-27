Man dies, child critically wounded in shooting at shopping center at 75th, Shadeland

Medics and Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called shortly before 9:30 p.m. Aug. 26, 2024, to a retail business in the 7400 block of North Shadeland Avenue. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man died and a child was critically wounded in a shooting Monday night inside a car at a shopping center at 75th Street and Shadeland Avenue on the northeast side, Indianapolis police say.

Medics and Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called shortly before 9:30 p.m. Monday to a retail business in the 7400 block of North Shadeland Avenue.

The shooting happened at the Shadeland Station Shopping Center.

Sgt. William Young, a spokesman for IMPD, says details that can be shared are few, and investigators were working to confirm what led to the shooting.

Witnesses at the scene told News 8 that a fight led up to the shooting, but police could not confirm those reports.

Police did not share any information on a suspect being sought.

IMPD asked anyone with information to call.

