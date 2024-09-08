Man dies days after critically injured in shooting on near west side

Scene of the incident near the intersection of Wilson Street and West 10th Street. (WISH Photo/TJ Whitmer)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man who was critically injured Saturday in a shooting on the city’s near west side died on Friday, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Just after 3 p.m. Saturday, IMPD officers responded to a report of a person shot near the intersection of Wilson Street and West 10th Street. That is near Riley Hospital for Children. Officers arrived and found a man with gunshot wound injuries in a vehicle.

The man was taken to an area hospital in critical condition. He died on Wednesday, according to the Marion County Coroner’s Office. He was identified as 35-year-old Willie D. Williams.

Police have not said what may have led to the shooting.

IMPD said Friday a firearm was collected from the vehicle.

Anyone with information was asked to call IMPD Detective Matthew Melkey at 317-327-3475 or e-mail the detective at matthew.melkey@indy.gov.