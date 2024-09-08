Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Man dies days after critically injured in shooting on near west side

Scene of the incident near the intersection of Wilson Street and West 10th Street. (WISH Photo/TJ Whitmer)
by: Jay Adkins and Gregg Montgomery
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man who was critically injured Saturday in a shooting on the city’s near west side died on Friday, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Just after 3 p.m. Saturday, IMPD officers responded to a report of a person shot near the intersection of Wilson Street and West 10th Street. That is near Riley Hospital for Children. Officers arrived and found a man with gunshot wound injuries in a vehicle.

The man was taken to an area hospital in critical condition. He died on Wednesday, according to the Marion County Coroner’s Office. He was identified as 35-year-old Willie D. Williams.

Police have not said what may have led to the shooting.

IMPD said Friday a firearm was collected from the vehicle.

Anyone with information was asked to call IMPD Detective Matthew Melkey at 317-327-3475 or e-mail the detective at matthew.melkey@indy.gov.

Crime Resources

Crime Map
Use Search Bars Above To Search Crime Data

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Hundreds of juveniles guilty of...
I-Team 8 /
Arrest made after student attacked...
Crime Watch 8 /
TikTok introduces family safety features...
All Indiana /
Tire Rack Four-Wheel Jamboree features...
News /
How the Mom Cave Co....
News /
Indy man sentenced to 60...
Crime Watch 8 /
4-Wheel Jamboree Nationals underway at...
Entertainment /
Avon police seek man connected...
Crime Watch 8 /