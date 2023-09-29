Man dies following Bedford police shooting

BEDFORD, Ind. (WISH) — A 47-year-old man died Thursday night following a shooting involving three Bedford police officers, Indiana State Police said Friday.

Just before 10 p.m. Thursday, a female arrived at the Bedford Police Department requesting to file a harassment complaint, reporting she was being followed by a man, identified as Daymon Hubbard, in a gray Chevrolet Trax SUV.

A few minutes later, an officer believed to have seen a Chevrolet Trax on 17th Street near the K Street intersection. The officer followed the vehicle to the Western Avenue area when a vehicle pursuit was initiated.

The SUV struck a patrol car during the pursuit, police say.

Investigators say that the pursuit escalated, and three Bedford police officers fired their weapons, striking Hubbard.

Hubbard was taken to IU Health Bedford hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Police say that no uninvolved citizens or offices were injured during the incident.

All three officers were placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the state police investigation.