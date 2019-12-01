Man dies in fatal shooting on west side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis metropolitan police are investigating a fatal shooting on the city’s west side.

Around 12:45 p.m., officers responded to the 1200 block of North Whitcomb Avenue, near West Washington Street and Lynhurst Drive, on a report of a person shot. They arrived to find a man suffering from gunshot wounds who was pronounced dead at the scene, IMPD said.

Neither the identity of the victim nor the circumstances leading up to his death had been released by authorities on Sunday night.

This story will be updated when additional information becomes available.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.