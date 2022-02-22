Crime Watch 8

Man dies in homicide, woman hurt in Carmel home; family member arrested

Carmel Police Department was sent about 6 p.m. Feb. 21, 2022, to a house in the 3500 block of Rolling Springs Drive. A homicide investigation ensued. (WISH Photo/Cody Adams)

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — A man is dead, a woman was sent to a hospital, and a family member is under arrest, say Carmel police as they investigate a rare homicide in the city.

Carmel Police Department officers were sent about 6 p.m. Monday to a house in the 3500 block of Rolling Springs Drive. That’s west of Lake Woodland in the Woodland Springs subdivision, which is southeast of East 116th Street and Keystone Parkway.

The suspect, a family member, was arrested at an undisclosed site in southern Indiana, said Sgt. D.J. Schoff, a spokesperson for the department.

Schoff told reporters that more information likely would come sometime Tuesday.

Carmel has had fewer than 10 murders since 2007, according to statistics posted online.