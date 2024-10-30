Man dies in overnight shooting on Indy’s east side

A man is dead after an early morning shooting. Police were called just after 2:45 a.m. Wednesday to a neighborhood on South Denny Street and found a man shot to death in an upstairs apartment. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man is dead after an early morning shooting on the east side of Indianapolis, police said.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called just after 2:45 a.m. Wednesday to a house on Denny Street, just east of the intersection of Washington Street and Sherman Drive.

Officers said a family member of the victim found the man dead in an upstairs apartment.

IMPD says they don’t know what led to the shooting and are hoping to get video from doorbell cameras in the area to help them in their investigation.

No arrests have been made and police did not identify any possible suspects.

Anyone with information was asked to contact IMPD or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS.