Man dies in shooting in central Indiana mobile home community

Vehicles of the police department in Columbus, Indiana. (Provided Photo/Columbus Police Department via Facebook)

COLUMBUS, Ind. (WISH) — A man died in a shooting Monday afternoon at a mobile home community in Columbus, police say.

The name of the man who died was not public shared in a Monday night social media post from Columbus Police Department. Police say he died shortly after the shooting.

Officers were called about 4:45 p.m. Monday to the shooting at a home in the 2600 block of Joseph Cox Court. That’s northeast of downtown in the Homestead Mobile Home Park, located off Middle Road between Poshard Drive and Rocky Ford Road.

A person of interest, apprehended near the home, was taken into police custody. Police did not believe any threat to the community continued to exist on Monday night.

Police did not say what may have led to the shooting.

The Bartholomew County mobile home community is about a 50-minute drive southeast of downtown Indianapolis.