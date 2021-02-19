Man dies in shooting in residential area on near-east side; IMPD seeks maroon sedan

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to a report of a person shot just after 11:35 a.m. Feb. 19, 2021, in the 1300 block of North Kealing Avenue. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man has died after a shooting on the city’s near-east side Friday morning.

According to Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were called to a report of a person shot just after 11:35 p.m. Friday in the 1300 block of North Kealing Avenue. That’s in a residential area near East 13th Street and North Sherman Drive.

Officers found the man, and medics tended to him, but he died at the scene.

IMPD said in a news release they are trying to find the people who were in a maroon sedan that left the scene and went south on North Kealing around the time of the shooting.

“Preliminary information gathered by detectives leads them to believe this was not a random act,” the IMPD release said.

The release did not indicate what might have led to the shooting.

The identity of the victim has not been released pending the notification of next of kin.

Anyone with information was asked to call the IMPD homicide office at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.