Man dies in shooting on city's near west side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) -- A man has died after a shooting on the city's near west side.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called to the 500 block of Traub Avenue, near North Belmont Avenue and West Michigan Street, just before 11 p.m. Saturday on a report of a person shot.

They arrived to find a man who had been shot. He was taken in critical condition to an area hospital, where he later died, according to IMPD.

No additional information about the circumstances of the shooting or the identity of the victim were immediately available.

News 8 has a crew heading to the scene.