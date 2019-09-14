Man dies in shooting on city’s east side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man has died after a Friday night shooting on the east side of Indianapolis.

Indianapolis metropolitan police were called to the 6100 block of Nimitz Drive, near 21st Street and Arlington Avenue, around 5:50 p.m. Friday on a report of a person shot.

A man was found in the front yard of a residence there and was taken in critical condition to an area hospital, where he later died, according to Officer Genae Cook with IMPD Public Affairs Office.

No additional information about the identity of the victim or the circumstances of the shooting were immediately available.