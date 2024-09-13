Man dies in shooting on Indy’s near north side; 1 person detained

One person was held for questioning following a fatal Friday morning shooting on the near north side of Indianapolis. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One person was held for questioning following a fatal Friday morning shooting on the near north side of Indianapolis.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called just after 12:20 a.m. to a domestic disturbance at the Westmont Apartments on Lewis Street. That’s just off I-70 opposite the Frank & Judy O’Bannon Soccer Park.

Police arrived at the apartment complex and found a man with gunshot wounds. He died at the scene.

IMPD says the person held by police is not a suspect, only a “person of interest.”

No other information was immediately available.