Man dies of injuries after Friday assault

Crime Watch 8

by: Staff Reports

Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A man died Sunday after injuries sustained in a Friday morning assault.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called to the 600 block of Division Street, near the South Harding Street and Interstate 70, around 5:30 a.m. Friday.

They arrived to find a man in his 40s suffering from trauma. He was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

Police on Sunday were treating the man’s death as a homicide.

The victim’s identity on Sunday had not been identified.

© 2019 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

Share this story

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

FREE News & Weather Apps

Storm Track 8 Weather App

Download Now:

WISH-TV News App

Download Now: