Man dies of injuries after Friday assault

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A man died Sunday after injuries sustained in a Friday morning assault.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called to the 600 block of Division Street, near the South Harding Street and Interstate 70, around 5:30 a.m. Friday.

They arrived to find a man in his 40s suffering from trauma. He was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

Police on Sunday were treating the man’s death as a homicide.

The victim’s identity on Sunday had not been identified.