Man dies when shots fired after fight inside manufacturing plant

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department and medics were called just before 7 p.m. Jan. 20, 2021, to 6790 E. 32nd St., the address for PSC Industries. (WISH Photo/Andy Garrison)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man was found dead after a report of shots fired Wednesday night at a manufacturing plant on the city’s east side.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department and medics were called just before 7 p.m. Wednesday to 6790 E. 32nd St., the address for PSC Industries. PSC stands for Packaging Service Corporation, according to the company’s website. The plant is located southwest of the intersection of East 34th Street and Shadeland Avenue.

IMPD said one employee shot another after a fight in the plant, which makes insulation. An IMPD spokesman said no suspect is in custody, and multiple employees who were in the plant, which was open, were talking with police.

Police did not immediately provide any information on the victim or a suspect.