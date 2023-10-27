Man dies, woman hurt in shooting in residential area on east side

Medics and Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were sent to a gunshot scene about 3:30 p.m. Oct. 27, 2023, in the 2700 block of Station Street. (WISH Photo/Tahj Reeves)

false

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man died and a woman was hurt in a shooting Friday afternoon in a residential area on the city’s east side, police said.

Medics and Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were sent to a gunshot scene about 3:30 p.m. Friday in the 2700 block of Station Street. That’s about a half-mile northeast of the I-70 interchange for Keystone Avenue and Rural Street.

IMPD says the man died at the shooting scene. The woman was stable at a hospital. The identities of neither person was publicly shared Friday.

In a news release, IMPD did not publicly share any information about a suspect or what may have led to the shooting.

Police are asking for help with their investigation. Anyone with information was asked to call IMPD Detective Daniel Hiatt at 317-327-3475 or e-mail him at daniel.hiatt@indy.gov.