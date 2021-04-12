Crime Watch 8

Driver fleeing police goes wrong way on I-70, crashes downtown; at least 5 vehicles hit

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Multiple people were injured and at least five vehicles were hit after a driver fleeing police with a stolen trailer drove the wrong way on Interstate 70, sped through downtown streets and eventually crashed on South Street.

Just after 9 p.m. Sunday, officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department attempted to stop a truck with a trailer they recognized to be stolen from the area of Washington Street and Holt Road. The driver picked up a female passenger at a nearby Rally’s restaurant and drove south on Holt Road, then got on I-70 driving eastbound in the westbound lanes, Maj. Kerry Buckner said at the scene.

At that point, officers terminated the pursuit, according to department policy, Buckner said.

The driver continued eastbound in the westbound lanes, striking multiple vehicles on I-70. The driver exited on West Street going north. That’s when police believe the driver traveled east on South Street at a high rate of speed with the trailer and hit two vehicles, leaving two people trapped, Buckner said.

The driver and passenger ran from the scene. Both were taken into custody, Buckner said.

An off-duty Southport police officer and his wife were among the people injured in the crash. The officer’s wife was trapped in the vehicle and had to be cut out of it. Both were taken to area hospitals for treatment, Buckner said. Police did not confirm the total number of people injured of the extent of those injuries.

A drunk-driving investigator on Sunday night was heading to the scene to get a blood draw from the driver of the truck.

The truck has been associated with other trailer thefts, Buckner said, and was picked up during the Final Four tournament because of dangerous driving, but the chase was ended due to the danger involved at that time as well, Buckner said.

Police on Sunday night did not name the people taken into custody.

IMPD said the stretch of South Street between Meridian and Pennsylvania streets was expected to be closed until at least 11:45 p.m. Sunday.