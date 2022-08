Crime Watch 8

Man faces 40+ years in prison for Muncie murder

MUNCIE, Ind. (WISH) — A man in Muncie was arrested for murder. He’s been identified as Tyler C. Abrams, 32.

Abrams faces up to 45 to 65 years in prison.

