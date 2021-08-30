Crime Watch 8

Man faces charges after Columbus teen killed in hit-and-run at bus stop

COLUMBUS, Ind. (WISH) — Lily Streeval, 16, a Columbus East High School student, was killed in a hit-and-run Monday, according to the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office.

“School bus [drivers are] just trying to do their job, take our kids to school safely and return them home,” says Chris Lane, Bartholomew County Chief Deputy.

Police responded to the incident in the 1900 block of South Gladstone Avenue around 7 a.m. Witnesses said that Streeval, of Columbus, was attempting to get on a stopped school bus when she was struck by a car. Police say many of her friends and classmates were on the bus, watching the entire scene unfold.

“We know that today is tough, but sometimes the next day is tougher,” said Jim Roberts, Bartholomew Consolidated Schools Superintendent. Roberts held back tears describing the devastation the community is feeling. He says the district is offering counseling to students and gave them the option to go home.

“We try to address the needs and just get through this tough day.”

Streeval was transported to Columbus Regional Hospital, where she was pronounced dead. The Bartholomew County Coroner determined the cause of death to be blunt force trauma to the cervical spine and chest.

The driver of the vehicle, later identified as Shiam Sunder Shankara Subramanian, 25, of Columbus, fled the scene and was followed by a witness.

Police later located Shankara Subramanian, and he was taken into custody, authorities say.

Roberts says while he didn’t know Streeval personally, she’s been described to him as an energetic, loving young woman. He says she was someone who loved going to school and being around her classmates.

“Her favorite class seemed to be auto tech and she had such an interest and passion in that auto tech class that she was looking to pursue that as a career after graduation,” says Roberts. “She had a moped that she bought and was working on.”

Deputy Lane emphasized the importance of paying attention on the road. He says many parents are now asking themselves one question.

“When you have a child that’s a victim, you immediately go to thinking, what if that was your child?,” says Lane. “It does hit home. It home that much more.”

Shankara Subramanian faces preliminary charges of leaving the scene of an accident causing death and passing a stopped school bus with arms extended causing death.

The investigation is ongoing.