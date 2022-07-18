Crime Watch 8

Man faces murder charge in 2016 disappearance of Kokomo woman

KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) — A 57-year-old Kokomo man was arrested Monday on a murder charge in connection to the disappearance of an 18-year-old woman missing since 2016, police say.

Karena S. McClerkin was last seen on Oct. 11, 2016, at a home in the 1000 block of South Washington Street. That’s a commercial and residential area south of the intersection with West Markland Avenue.

The Kokomo Police Department says its investigators, along with Indiana State Police and other resources, determined a timeline of events that happened around Oct. 11, 2016. They took their case to the Howard County Prosecutor’s Office, which led to an arrest warrant being issued for Flint Vincent Farmer. He was taken into custody early Monday afternoon in the 600 block of South Purdum Street, which is east of South Apperson Way and south of Wildcat Creek.

Kokomo police say additional arrests may be forthcoming.

Anyone with additional information was asked to contact Lt. Richard Benzinger at 765-456-7324 or rbenzinger@cityofkokomo.org. People can also contact the Kokomo Police Department Hotline at 765-456-7017, or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 800-262-8477 with an anonymous tip.

