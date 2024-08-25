Man facing attempted murder charges for role in east side shooting that injured female, child

Lights flash on a police vehicle. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis man faces attempted murder charges for his role in an east side shooting that left a female and her child injured.

Jerimiah Eldridge, 21, was taken into custody by the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department for his connection to the Saturday morning shooting.

IMPD says officers were dispatched to the 6100 block of East 21st Street just after midnight Saturday on a report of a person shot. That is in a residential and business area near North Arlington Avenue.

They arrived and found the two victims suffering gunshot wounds. IMPD said shortly after the shooting that they were considered “awake and breathing.”

IMPD could not provide the exact ages for the female or the child. Officers did not provide information on what led up to the shooting or if Eldridge knew the victims.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office was set to make the final charging decisions.