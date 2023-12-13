Man facing battery, criminal recklessness charges following far east side shooting

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man was arrested Wednesday morning following an investigation into a shooting on Indianapolis’ far east side, police say.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department announced the arrest on Wednesday. Around 4:25 a.m. Tuesday, officers were called to a residence in the 10000 block of Folsom Drive on a report of a person shot.

That street is in a residential area off 30th Street and Mitthoeffer Road.

When police arrived, they found a person suffering a gunshot wound. They were said to be “awake and breathing” at the time of the shooting.

On Wednesday morning, IMPD says investigators apprehended a suspect, 29-year-old Christopher Stewart, to interview him regarding the incident. Following the interview, Stewart was arrested.

Stewart was being held at the Marion County jail. Online jail records show he is facing charges of battery with a deadly weapon causing injury and criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon.