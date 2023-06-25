Man facing felony battery charges after attacking jail officer with thermos

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — A man is facing felony battery charges after attacking a Monroe County Correctional Center employee Saturday morning.

A release from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office made Sunday says a sergeant who worked at the facility was checking the outside of the building when 33-year-old Christopher Head approached him.

The release says the officer was familiar with Head, and greeted him, before Head suddenly hit him on the back of the head with a thermos.

The officer sustained a large laceration on the back of his head. He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of his injuries and was “expected to make a full recovery.”

Police say Head had been terrorizing people along the B-Line trail, a rail trail that cuts through Bloomington. Bloomington police were following Head’s path of battered people to find him.

Head was taken into custody after the attack and was being held at the Monroe County Correctional Center. He was facing a felony charge of battery of a public safety official.