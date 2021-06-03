Crime Watch 8

Man facing murder charge in nephew’s death

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man was arrested and preliminarily charged with murder in the death of his nephew, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said on Thursday.

John Hoagland, 52, was arrested on Wednesday after his nephew, 47-year-old Darrell Hoagland, was found dead in the backyard of a vacant property in the 3600 block of Carson Avenue on Tuesday.

Police said Darrell died from gunshot wounds.

John Hoagland is facing a preliminary murder charge. The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will make a final charging decision in the case.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.



