Man fatally hit by car outside southwest side bar; police searching for suspects

The sign of Checkered Flag Tavern at 5725 W. Morris St. A man was killed in a hit-and-run in Checkered Flag's parking lot on Oct. 19, 2024. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man died early Saturday morning after being struck by a vehicle in the parking lot of a west side bar and restaurant.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says the crash happened around 12:30 a.m. Saturday.

Officers were dispatched to the Checkered Flag Tavern at 5725 W. Morris St. after 911 callers reported a person had been hit by a car in the parking lot.

When they arrived, they found the man with trauma wounds on his body. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

IMPD said in a later update that the fatal accident had been upgraded to a homicide incident. They did not provide information on any suspects or the type of vehicle involved.

Checkered Flag Tavern is at the corner of West Washington and West Morris streets near the I-465 loop on Indy’s southwest side.