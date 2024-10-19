Man fatally hit by car outside southwest side bar; police searching for suspects
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man died early Saturday morning after being struck by a vehicle in the parking lot of a west side bar and restaurant.
The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says the crash happened around 12:30 a.m. Saturday.
Officers were dispatched to the Checkered Flag Tavern at 5725 W. Morris St. after 911 callers reported a person had been hit by a car in the parking lot.
When they arrived, they found the man with trauma wounds on his body. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
IMPD said in a later update that the fatal accident had been upgraded to a homicide incident. They did not provide information on any suspects or the type of vehicle involved.
—
Checkered Flag Tavern is at the corner of West Washington and West Morris streets near the I-465 loop on Indy’s southwest side.
Crime Resources
- Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana: 317-262-8477
- P3tips app | Apple devices | Google Play